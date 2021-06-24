Woolies Survives First Day without Endeavour

Woolies shares fell by around 11% on the first trading day without the Endeavour Group drinks business – in reality the huge Dan Murphy’s grog business, BWS and hotels – on its books.

The shares were down by as much as 15% from Wednesday’s closing price of $42.51, before closing at $37.75, down 11.2%. That was an $8.1 billion reduction in the company’s market capitalisation.

Endeavour shares are trading on a deferred settlement basis until July 1, when regular trading will begin. Endeavour is expected to have a market capitalisation of between $11 billion and $16 billion, which would make it one of the market’s 50 biggest companies.

Woolworths retains a 14.6% stake in Endeavour which it will no doubt sell into the market in coming months just as Wesfarmers sold its 15% stake in Coles after its spin-off.