Broker News

June 24, 2021

CGC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Costa Group has significantly increased its exposure to Australian citrus with the acquisition of 2PH, taking total citrus hectares to 4,500 from about 2,900. Credit Suisse believes it is an excellent strategic asset bought at fair value.

It is a high-quality citrus business, generating a revenue/tonne nearly double of that of Costa Group and achieving a 39% earnings (EBITDA-S) margin, explains the broker. The Outperform rating and $4.15 target are unchanged.

Sector: Food, Beverage & Tobacco.

 

Target price is $4.15.Current Price is $3.40. Difference: $0.75 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CGC meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BLD – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

AVN – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

PME – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Reduce

LFG – Citi rates the stock as Buy

CSL – Citi rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral

ABP – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral