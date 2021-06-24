AVN – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

Aventus Group has upgraded guidance, to 19.4c per security for FY21. The upgrade was driven by a strong performance across the portfolio and a lower cost of debt.

Macquarie welcomes the news, particularly as the company has previously noted the potential for increased tenant competition. Aventus Group also reported a net valuation gain of $254m, or 12.4% half on half.

Macquarie suspects there is additional upside to come. Outperform. Target is raised to $3.23 from $3.15.

Sector: Real Estate.

Target price is $3.23.Current Price is $3.12. Difference: $0.11 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AVN meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).