Cancer vaccines, streaming market share, and the $1bn crypto-trading startup

💊 Health

BioNTech, which helped develop the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, has now dosed its first patient in their Phase II trial of an mRNA-based cancer vaccine.

“Our vision is to harness the power of the immune system against cancer and infectious diseases. We were able to demonstrate the potential of mRNA vaccines in addressing Covid-19. We must not forget, that cancer is also a global health threat, even worse than the current pandemic,” said BioNTech’s co-founder and CMO Özlem Türeci.

🐭 Mouse Health

An mRNA vaccine has yielded full protection against malaria in mice.

“Our vaccine achieved high levels of protection against malaria infection in mice,” said Katherine Mallory, a WRAIR researcher at the time of the article’s submission and lead author on the paper. “While more work remains before clinical testing, these results are an encouraging sign that an effective, mRNA-based malaria vaccine is achievable.”

▶️ Streaming

Nielsen has a new metric that provides an apples-to-apples comparison on how TV screen time is split between traditional linear TV, streaming services, and other things like playing video games. Streaming share is growing rapidly.

On Thursday, the firm reported that 64 percent of the time American viewers used their television sets in May 2021 was spent watching network and cable TV, while they watched streaming services about 26 percent of the time. Another 9 percent of the time, they were using their TV screens for things like video games or watching programs or films they had saved on DVR. The streaming share is increasing rapidly. It stood at about 20 percent last year, Nielsen said; in 2019, it was about 14 percent. A Nielsen spokesman said that the firm anticipates the streaming share could go up to about 33 percent by the end of the year.

🔋 Batteries

General Motors is accelerating its plans to produce electric vehicles.

The company said it planned to spend $35 billion on E.V.s in the five years ending in 2025. That’s the second increase in the last eight months. A year ago, G.M. said it would spend $20 billion in that period, and in November increased the figure to $27 billion. “E.V. adoption is increasing and reaching an inflection point, and we want to be ready to produce the capacity that we need to meet demand over time,” G.M.’s chief financial officer, Paul Jacobson, said in a conference call with reporters. “We know we’ll need those battery plants to further our goals.”

⚙️ Mobility

Baidu has teamed up with state-owned automaker BAIC Group to build 1,000 driverless cars over the next three years, ahead of launching a commercial robotaxi service.

With the BAIC partnership, Baidu will be hoping to take robotaxis beyond just the testing phase and to a mass-market rollout of a service.

Waymo raised another $2.5 billion for autonomous vehicle development.

FedEx is going to test Nuro’s autonomous delivery vehicles in Houston.

🤖 Robotics

A Swiss-German team has demonstrated how to convert a walking excavator into an autonomous excavator capable of building stone walls and building trenches (see the paper).