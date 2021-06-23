Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 39

ASX200 down 39 points (0.5%) to 7303.
- Althea Group (+3%); has exported from Australia its first commercial shipment of products destined for sale in the emerging South African medicinal cannabis market.
- Aventus (+1%); saw FY growth of 7% versus guidance of +4%.
- Betmakers (+0.5%); has acquired two technology platform assets — Form Cruncher and Swopstakes which offer Race and runner ratings, Speed ratings and maps, Runner comments and suggested tips.
- Catapult Group (TH); has acquired SBG Sports Software for US$45m. Will raise $40m. SBG analyses Formula One, Soccer and Rugby data. SBG clients include Manchester United, Manchester City.
- Costa Group (TH); to raise $190m @ $3 after buying 2PH Farms, a central Qld citrus grower, for $231m.
- Premier Investments (-2.1%); ex div 34c. Trading down 60c.
- Sky Network (+3.2%); announces long-term partnerships with NRL and New Zealand Rugby League through to the end of 2027.
- Stockland (-0.8%); announced a 1H div of 13.3c which is in line with previous guidance.
- Woolworths (-1.4%); will report a $57m pre-tax significant item at FY result – losses from transaction costs, supply chain and covid-related impairments.
……….and Morgan Stanley will bar workers without Covid vaccinations from NY offices from July 12.