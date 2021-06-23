Markets

June 23, 2021

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 39

ASX200 down 39 points (0.5%) to 7303.

 

  • Althea Group (+3%); has exported from Australia its first commercial shipment of products destined for sale in the emerging South African medicinal cannabis market.
  • Aventus (+1%); saw FY growth of 7% versus guidance of +4%.
  • Betmakers (+0.5%); has acquired two technology platform assets — Form Cruncher and Swopstakes which offer Race and runner ratings, Speed ratings and maps, Runner comments and suggested tips.
  • Catapult Group (TH); has acquired SBG Sports Software for US$45m.  Will raise $40m.  SBG analyses Formula One, Soccer and Rugby data.  SBG clients include Manchester United, Manchester City.
  • Costa Group (TH); to raise $190m @ $3 after buying 2PH Farms, a central Qld citrus grower, for $231m.
  • Premier Investments (-2.1%); ex div 34c.  Trading down 60c.
  • Sky Network (+3.2%); announces long-term partnerships with NRL and New Zealand Rugby League through to the end of 2027.
  • Stockland (-0.8%); announced a 1H div of 13.3c which is in line with previous guidance.
  • Woolworths (-1.4%); will report a $57m pre-tax significant item at FY result – losses from transaction costs, supply chain and covid-related impairments.

……….and Morgan Stanley will bar workers without Covid vaccinations from NY offices from July 12.

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

