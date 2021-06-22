Markets / Video

June 22, 2021

Evening Report: ASX claws back most of Monday’s losses

By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao

It was a far more positive day for the Aussie market on Tuesday with the ASX 200 recouping a majority of Monday’s falls. The index rallied 107 pts or 1.5% to 7,342 as investors continue to digest comments from US Federal Reserve officials.

