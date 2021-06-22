Broker News

June 22, 2021

AST – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

FY21 operating earnings were below Credit Suisse estimates, largely because of a one-off impairment and also lower revenue on unregulated transmission assets.

The broker notes flat FY22 guidance for distributions of 9.5c is also below expectations. As FY21 dividends are not covered by cash flows Credit Suisse prefers Spark Infrastructure ((SKI)). Neutral maintained. Target is reduced to $1.75 from $1.95.

Sector: Utilities.

 

Target price is $1.75.Current Price is $1.83. Difference: ($0.08) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AST meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately -5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

STO – UBS rates the stock as Buy

CCX – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

AUA – Morgans rates the stock as Add

SDF – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

VCX – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

MLG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold