Markets / Video

June 18, 2021

Evening Report: Five straight weeks of gains

By Steven Daghlian | More Articles by Steven Daghlian

The Australian sharemarket edged higher on Friday, extending its winning streak to a fifth straight week and remaining near Wednesday’s all-time highs. Mining and energy stocks weighed, while banks fell for the first time this week.

About Steven Daghlian

View more articles by Steven Daghlian →

More Related Articles

All Red for the All Blacks’ Airline

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 31

Economic Prosperity Goes Trans-Tasman

Dirty Night for Commodities Thanks to Fed

Morning Report: US sharemarkets were mixed on Thursday

The Future of the Office – Part 1