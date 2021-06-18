Evening Report: Five straight weeks of gains

The Australian sharemarket edged higher on Friday, extending its winning streak to a fifth straight week and remaining near Wednesday’s all-time highs. Mining and energy stocks weighed, while banks fell for the first time this week.
By Steven Daghlian | More Articles by Steven Daghlian
