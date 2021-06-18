Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 31

ASX200 up 31 points (0.4%) to 7391.
- Altium (+3/3%); said it could miss its annual guidance due to a slow 1H. Blamed covid. The co will continue to engage with Autodesk following its rejection of the US firm’s takeover proposal on valuation grounds.
- Bubs (+22%); launches into the US formula market through Walmart. A2Milk +2%
- NRW Holdings (+2.5%); has been awarded a contract from Karara Mining for approx. $702m.
- Sydney Airport (+1.2%); total passenger traffic was down 59% vs last year. We know why…..
- Telstra (+2.4%); its dual listing on the NZ Exchange will end today.
- Woolworths (-0.1%); Fair Work Australia to take action against the retailer saying it has undercalculated payment to staff of $390m.
Friday Dad Joke:
My pet mouse Elvis died recently. He was……….caught in a trap……