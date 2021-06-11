Broker News

June 11, 2021

IEL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

While initial indications in India suggest a likely near-term drag on IPD Education’s 2H21 earnings, UBS believes this this represents deferred, not lost revenue, with the ability to recoup in 1H22.

Meanwhile, the broker note, delays in reopening the Australian border will likely impact the seasonally strongest March 2022 intake and the trajectory of the recovery beyond.

Based on its current thesis, UBS expects IDP to emerge a stronger player, leveraging technology to differentiate itself relative to
the long-tail of bricks and mortar student placement businesses.

Buy rating is maintained with the target lowered to $28.25 from $29.05.

Sector: Consumer Services.

 

Target price is $29.05.Current Price is $22.71. Difference: $6.34 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If IEL meets the UBS target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ALU – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

NHC – Macquarie rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral

COL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

CHN – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

AX1 – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

RHC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral