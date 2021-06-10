Evening Report: ASX lifts ahead of key US inflation release

The Aussie market managed a moderate improvement on Thursday with investors awaiting key US inflation data to be released tonight. The ASX 200 still finished on a record closing high of 7,302.5. Gains were broad with nearly all sectors rising.
