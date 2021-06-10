Markets / Video

June 10, 2021

Evening Report: ASX lifts ahead of key US inflation release

By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao

The Aussie market managed a moderate improvement on Thursday with investors awaiting key US inflation data to be released tonight. The ASX 200 still finished on a record closing high of 7,302.5. Gains were broad with nearly all sectors rising.

About James Tao

View more articles by James Tao →

More Related Articles

The Reject Shop (Still) Requires A Leap Of Faith

Alzheimer’s Decision Sends Positive Message to Aussie Biotechs

Lunch Report: ASX 200 rises led by IT & health gains

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 25

Shell to Fast-Track Energy Transition

Morning Report: US sharemarkets were weaker on Wednesday