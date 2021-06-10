Broker News

June 10, 2021

COL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

While Credit Suisse acknowledges there is reasonable visibility regarding sales revenue there is more uncertainty pertaining to costs for Coles going forward as companies enter more normal periods of trading.

Revenue growth in the industry has been below expectations to date and low rates of migration are flagged as a potential downside risk for 2021 and 2022. The broker retains an Outperform rating and $18.19 target.

Sector: Food & Staples Retailing.

 

Target price is $18.19.Current Price is $16.80. Difference: $1.39 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If COL meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

