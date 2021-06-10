Markets

June 10, 2021

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 25

ASX200 up 25 points (0.3%) to 7295.

 

  • ANZ (-0.2%); has said they see rates @ 0.5% by the end of 2023.
  • Austal (-1.1%); being investigated by ASIC for historical matters concerning the co’s disclosures with respect to Austals Littoral Combat Ship program before July 2016.
  • Boral (-0.6%); the Board has recommended shareholders reject Seven Group’s takeover offer.  Grant Samuel values BLD @ $8.25 TO $9.13 which is 40% higher than the Seven offer.
  • Megado (+11.5%); announced high grade gold found in rocks from its Chakata Gold Project.
  • Newcrest (+0.4%); several new high grade deposits have been found at its Havieron Deposit.
  • PointsBet (+1.9%); has gained market access in Maryland.
  • Silver Lake (-0.9%); has suspended operations at its Daisy Complex Underground facility following a fatality.
  • Woolworths (+0.5%); the ACCC will not oppose Woolies acquiring a 65% share of PFD. Food Services.
  • Worley (-2.8%); CFO Tom Honan to retire.

 

……..and the Australian Tax Office has issued a stern warning to investors in cryptocurrencies ahead of tax time.  The ATO has changed from a good-faith to a hard line tax approach.  They said they have very good data on the trading and will be watching all trading declarations very closely.

