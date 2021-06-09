Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 34

ASX200 up 34 points (0.5%) to 7326.
- A2Milk (+1.9%); comp co British consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser Group will take a £2.5bn hit on the sale of its struggling baby formula business in China. Not quite the same model as A2M……
- Afterpay (+1.8%); is shrugging off a US class action against them by labelling it “without merit”.
- Ampol (+0.5%); Australian Court has dismissed Chevron’s Caltex trademark claim.
- Austal (+1.7%); Austal USA has been awarded a US$44m contract for the design and production on Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) 13, the future USNS Apalachicola.
- Brickworks (+9%); expects to lift FY earnings from its building products businesses in both Aust and Nth America in FY21, but cannot provide profit guidance amid lingering Covid-related uncertainty.
- Cardno (+24%); said it has received several unsolicited approached from external parties.
- Emerge Gaming (+13%); MIGGSTER now has 1 million paid subscribers.
- Perenti Global (+4.4%);its surface mining business in Africa, African Mining Services, has been awarded the $648m contract for open pit mining services at the Sandfire Resources Motheo Copper Project.
- Probiotic (+9.7%); has upgraded FY21 guidance and said it continues to see a strong level of inquiry from existing and new customers including to onshore manufacturing.
- Splitit (+3.3%); has signed a partnership with US-based financing platform ChargeAfter.
- Woolworths (-0.8%); has apologised for failing to properly consult with Aboriginal health groups on a proposed Dan Murphy liquor outlet in Darwin.