Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 20

ASX200 up 20 points (0.3%) to 7302.
- Acrux (-7%); announced that Almirall has initiated patent litigation against Acrux in the US District Court.
- Ansell (+0.2%); names Neil Salmon as new CEO. An internal appointment.
- Cleanaway (+0.6%); new CEO Mark Schubert will start on August 30.
- National Aust Bank (+0.7%); ratings agency Standard & Poor’s has revised NAB’s outlook from “negative” to “stable”.
- National Storage (TH); to raise $325m.
- Skycity (+0.9%); Adelaide casino facing money-laundering investigation.
- Superloop (TH); to acquire Exetel, Australia’s largest independent internet service provider, for A$110m. To raise $49m.
- Westpac (+0.3%); ratings agency Standard & Poor’s has revised NAB’s outlook from “negative” to “stable”.
- Westpac (+0.3%); is the latest of the big banks to raise rates, lifting its 2 and 3 year fixed rates by 10bps.
…..and Jeff Bezos (currently worth $186.2bn) will be flying to space on the first crewed flight of the New Shepard, the rocket ship made by his space company, Blue Origin. The flight is scheduled for July 20th, just 15 days after he is set to resign as CEO of Amazon. I know its not Friday but here is a quick Dad Joke – What does Jeff Bezos do before bed? He puts his pyjamazon……