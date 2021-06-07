MP1 – UBS rates the stock as Buy

The SD-WAN partnerships are building momentum with the four partnerships to date representing a 49% share of the traditional markets, UBS observes.

The broker now has some indication of the potential share of revenue for Megaport and the main unknown is the speed of customer uptake.

While remaining positive, UBS requires a sign that the new sales initiatives are in place and driving stronger port growth. Buy rating and $17.10 target maintained.

Sector: Software & Services.

Target price is $17.10.Current Price is $14.92. Difference: $2.18 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MP1 meets the UBS target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).