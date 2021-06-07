FMG – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Reduce

Morgans lowers the rating for Fortescue Metals Group to Reduce from Add and decreases the target price to $18.70 from $21.10. It’s considered a mass-scale low-grade pure iron ore producer will be particularly sensitive to a maturing iron ore cycle.

The broker also highlights cost pressures are surging in WA, which could lead to a softer fourth quarter sales/cost performance and potential further Iron Bridge downgrades.

The analyst upgrades short-term iron ore forecasts, while also increasing operating cost assumptions and reducing the company’s multiple closer to its peak cycle level.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $18.70.Current Price is $22.97. Difference: ($4.27) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If FMG meets the Morgans target it will return approximately -23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).