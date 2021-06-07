ASX – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

UBS makes small earnings changes after trading statistics were released for May. The broker makes downgrades to FY22 estimates and upgrades beyond that year.

Daily cash equity turnover at $6.4bn is broadly in line with forecasts. Derivatives volumes appear to have been re-based and remain robust compared with April.

Any slowdown ahead in the 10-year bond is considered the main risk. Cash margins are in line with expectations. Neutral rating and $70 target maintained.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

Target price is $70.00.