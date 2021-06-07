AFG – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Morgans sees upside risk to FY23 forecast earnings as a result of an announced strategic alliance with neobank Volt Corporation, which involves a -$15m investment and 7.6% shareholding in Volt.

The broker expects access to the digital banking services and technology platform will assist Australian Finance Group’s credit decisions. A company-branded Volt-funded digital mortgage product is expected to be made available in the first quarter of 2022.

The add rating and $2.90 target are unchanged.

Sector: Banks.

