Broker News

June 4, 2021

KAR – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Given the high internal rate of return and fast payback period, Morgans saw little risk of the Patola oil field not reaching the announced final investment decision.

Management will hedge 40% of group production in the first year, and 30% in the second. The capex budget has been set at US$175-$185m. The Add rating is unchanged and the target price is increased to $1.90 from $1.80.

Sector: Energy.

 

Target price is $1.90.Current Price is $1.37. Difference: $0.53 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If KAR meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 28% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

WES – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

SKC – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

CSR – Citi rates the stock as Buy

ADI – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Hold

SUL – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

JHX – Citi rates the stock as Neutral