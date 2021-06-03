Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 46

ASX200 up 46 points (0.6%) to 7263.
April Trade Balance and Retail Sales data due at 11.30……..
- Bega Cheese (-0.1%); has settled its legal proceedings with Kraft Heinz in relation to the dispute over its peanut butter trade dress. (crunchy for me please…)
- Cimic (-0.6%); CPB has been awarded a $150m contract as the builder of a residential tower over the top of the new Metro station on Pitt Street.
- Mesoblast (-0.8%); has delivered its 3Q results. I am having trouble accessing them……
- Paladin (-8.8%); has been upgraded from trading on the Pink Market to the OTCQX Market in the US.
- Pro Medicus (+2.7%); has signed a multi-year research collaboration agreement with the Mayo Clinic.
- Sezzle (+13.7%); has signed a 3 year deal with Target in the US.
- Wesfarmers (-0.1%); has seen significant volatility in monthly sales – positive on a 2-year basis but mixed month to month.
…..and President Biden has just declared he is aiming to get 70% of adults vaccinated by the 4th of July and has unveiled a plan that offers incentives to get the jab. Helping him is the nation’s largest brewing company, Anheuser-Busch, who will offer free beer on July 4th to everyone over 21 who has been vaccinated. Will Australian brewers follow this example? Asking for a friend……