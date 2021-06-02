GDP Outstrips Even the Most Bullish Expectations

Strong business investment, home building and more solid spending by consumers saw GDP rise a stronger than forecast 1.8% in the three months to March.

While that was down on the 3.1% rise seen in the December quarter, annual growth jumped to 1.1% from a 1.8% contraction in the final months of 2020 (deeper than original 1.1% estimate).

Market forecasts were for a 1.1% rise in GDP quarter on quarter and a 0.3% rise in annual growth, but stronger than expected data on business inventories, investment and several other indicators saw those estimates raised on Tuesday to a range of 1.4% to just over 2% for the quarter-on-quarter estimate.

Australian Bureau of Statistics Head of National Accounts Michael Smedes said in a statement that: “With 1.8% growth in the March quarter 2021, Australian economic activity has recovered to be above pre-pandemic levels and has grown 1.1% through the year.”

The terms of trade jumped 7.4% in the quarter (the strongest since the final quarter of 2011) to be up more than 15% in the year as record prices for iron ore, copper, a rebound in rural output and exports and a rebound in oil, gas and coal prices flowed through the economy.

Even so the trade account detracted from the March quarter GDP figure by 0.6 percentage points

Private investment rose 5.3% and contributed 0.9 percentage points to growth. The ABS said that machinery and equipment investment recorded its strongest quarterly rise since December 2009, driven by the continued improvement in business confidence and support from Government tax incentives.

“The rise in machinery and equipment investment was widespread and observed in both mining and non-mining industries,” the ABS noted.

Housing investment saw a third consecutive quarter of growth, up 6.4%, thanks to the Homebuilder support package.

“The rise was consistent with the recent surge in building approvals as households took advantage of the HomeBuilder scheme. Gross Value Added (GVA) of the Construction industry rose 4.4 per cent and recorded the strongest contribution to growth across all industries,” the ABS explained.

Household spending rose 1.2% and added 0.7 percentage points to growth. Spending on services rose 2.4% as COVID-19 restrictions continued to ease around Australia (that’s activities like dining out, cases, shopping in stores etc). Spending on goods fell half a per cent as online ordering eased, but remained above pre-pandemic levels.

The household saving to income ratio fell slightly but remained elevated at 11.6% from 12.2%, as the rise in household spending outpaced the growth in household income which slowed as JobKeeper and Jobseeker supplementary payments were phased out and ended.

Compensation of employees rose 1.5% as employment and hours worked increased with underlying activity in the economy. That reflected more people employed, not rising wages.

A fall in benefit payments detracted from income growth, reflecting a decline in the number of recipients and the winding back of additional COVID-19 support payments such as JobKeeper and JobSeeker in the quarter.’