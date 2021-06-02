Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 50

ASX200 up 50 points (0.7%) to 7193.
- Cimic (+0.8%); UGL awarded $150m contract at Kidston Clean Energy.
- Miners: big rally overnight in Iron Ore and Oil. BHP +3.4% BPT +2.3% BSL +2% FMG +4.3% IVZ +10% OSH +3.2% PLS +2.8% RIO +3% S32 +2.7% STO +5.2% WPL +3.2%
- Woodside (+3.2%); has appointed former WA Treasurer Ben Wyatt as a non-executive director.
- Worley (+2%); Investor Day. Said it is on track for improved 2H.
……and while I was on the coffee run this morning the guy in front of me at the café asked for a “single ristretto soy macchiato”. Shoot me.