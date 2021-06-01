Broker News

June 1, 2021

PWR – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Morgans initiates coverage of Peter Warren Automotive with an Add rating and $4.05 target price. It’s considered the industry could consolidate at a fast pace over the next five years.

This should leave the company (with 2.2% market share) and other larger players like Eagers Automotive ((APE)) with 11%, well placed to capitalise, explains the broker.

The analyst sees scope for continued demand strength (coming off multi-year lows) and for gross margins to settle above pre-covid levels. Forward orders across the industry are at record levels.

While Morgans’ forecasts paint a steady growth profile, the highly likely M&A potential is not factored-in, as yet.

