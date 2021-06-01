China’s EV Industry Set for Even Faster Growth

By Sherry Qin, Research Analyst

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, we have seen optimism around electric vehicles rise. Major governments around the world have made green policies and investment central to their strategies. While most of the focus has been on the US or Europe’s climate policies, China is also committed to de-carbonisation. Together with EV battery costs falling quicker than expected, China’s EV industry could grow even faster than current estimations predict. While we believe there is a long runway for Chinese EV growth, the spoils won’t be shared equally. Companies in the upstream of the value chain with better competitive positions are more likely to be winners.

The big push for de-carbonisation

The incentives in major markets towards de-carbonisation and more widespread use of electric vehicles are growing stronger. In Europe, the Green Deal intended to make the region climate neutral by 2050 is progressing fast and sustainable mobility, specifically installing EV charging ports to encourage sales of low-emissions vehicles, is a key part of the plan. In the US, President Joe Biden’s plan seeks to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2035 (from 2005 levels) and reduce carbon pollution from the transportation sector by reducing tailpipe emissions and providing funding for charging infrastructure. China’s President Xi Jinping has stated it aims to be carbon neutral by 2060 and that “eco-friendly” cars should make up all auto sales by 2035.

With this backdrop, we believe EV penetration rates globally will be higher than what was expected just one year ago. In China, the penetration rate of EVs could be over 40% by 2030.

De-carbonisation and lower battery costs support China’s EV industry

Following the outbreak of Covid, EV growth accelerated due to a spike in government support, with high subsidies in Europe including US$ 3.2 billion in the UK for charging infrastructure, EV development, and production and US$ 5 billion in Germany to help weather the coronavirus crisis and invest in electric cars. Importantly, battery prices, which are one of the biggest costs for EVs, have fallen faster than expected over 2019-2020. Prices in 2020 were 13% lower than in 2019, according to BNEF’s 2020 Battery Price Survey, as EV sales grew and more efficient battery pack designs were launched.

These twin drivers of subsidies and lower battery costs have supported China’s EV industry. In turn this has boosted enthusiasm for the sector from capital markets and we have seen new entrants and higher competition. We expect this will help the EV supply chain to cut costs yet further and make owning an electric vehicle a more attractive prospect for consumers. However, not all stakeholders will be rewarded equally. We could see the increased competition in the EV market reduce returns on capital and shareholders in some companies could lose out. Investors will have to be selective of where they invest.