May 31, 2021

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 3

ASX200 up 3 points to 7182.

 

  • A2Milk (-0.5%); said it is aware of media reporting concerning a potential class action against them that is apparently being investigated by Slater & Gordon Lawyers.
  • Dexus (+0.6%); has upgraded its guidance1 for FY21.
  • Incitec Pivot (-0.4%); ex div 1c.  Trading
  • Link (-5%); says an underwriting agreement for its proposed IPO of property platform PEXA implies an enterprise value of $3.3bn.
  • Metcash (+0.6%);  AGM on today.
  • Noxopharm (+6.6%);said a new independent clinical trial supports NOX’s aim for Veyonda to become a standard companion drug for major anti-cancer therapies.
  • Nuix (-16%); have announced their second earnings downgrade in six weeks following “recent developments” in its new and existing customer contract revenue pipeline.
  • Orica (-0.9%); ex div 7.5c.  Trading
  • REA Group (+0.3%); to combine Malaysia & Thailand operations with PropertyGuru.

 

…..and it’s early but some election odds for interest’s sake;

 

Aust Federal election   (May 2022?)

  • Coalition   $1.60
  • Labor         $2.30

NSW election (May 2023?)

  • Coalition   $1.08
  • Labor         $7.00

 

US election  2024

  • Kamala Harris        $4.50
  • Joe Biden               $6.00
  • Donald Trump       $8.00
  • Don Trump Jnr      $19.00
  • Ivanka Trump        $19.00
  • Michelle Obama   $26.00
  • The Rock                $34.00
  • Oprah                     $34.00
  • Hillary Clinton      $51.00
  • Kanye West          $51.00
  • George Clooney   $81.00
  • Kim Kardashian   $81.00
  • Jamie Dimon        $126.00
  • Bill Gates              $276.00
  • Paige Spiranac     $501.00
Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

