Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 3

ASX200 up 3 points to 7182.
- A2Milk (-0.5%); said it is aware of media reporting concerning a potential class action against them that is apparently being investigated by Slater & Gordon Lawyers.
- Dexus (+0.6%); has upgraded its guidance1 for FY21.
- Incitec Pivot (-0.4%); ex div 1c. Trading
- Link (-5%); says an underwriting agreement for its proposed IPO of property platform PEXA implies an enterprise value of $3.3bn.
- Metcash (+0.6%); AGM on today.
- Noxopharm (+6.6%);said a new independent clinical trial supports NOX’s aim for Veyonda to become a standard companion drug for major anti-cancer therapies.
- Nuix (-16%); have announced their second earnings downgrade in six weeks following “recent developments” in its new and existing customer contract revenue pipeline.
- Orica (-0.9%); ex div 7.5c. Trading
- REA Group (+0.3%); to combine Malaysia & Thailand operations with PropertyGuru.
…..and it’s early but some election odds for interest’s sake;
Aust Federal election (May 2022?)
- Coalition $1.60
- Labor $2.30
NSW election (May 2023?)
- Coalition $1.08
- Labor $7.00
US election 2024
- Kamala Harris $4.50
- Joe Biden $6.00
- Donald Trump $8.00
- Don Trump Jnr $19.00
- Ivanka Trump $19.00
- Michelle Obama $26.00
- The Rock $34.00
- Oprah $34.00
- Hillary Clinton $51.00
- Kanye West $51.00
- George Clooney $81.00
- Kim Kardashian $81.00
- Jamie Dimon $126.00
- Bill Gates $276.00
- Paige Spiranac $501.00