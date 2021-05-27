Markets

May 27, 2021

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 14

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 14 points (0.2%) to 7107.

 

  • AMP (+4.4%); is being sued by ASIC for “unconscionable behaviour” uncovered by the Hayne royal commission 3 years ago.  They were charging dead people.  AMP says it has remediated all affected accounts.
  • Commonwealth Bank (+0.4%); Investor Day on as I write.
  • Costa Group (-24%); AGM on as I write.  Have said they see an improved 1H but clearly there is something not right……….
  • Emerge Gaming (+16%); said it has reached 1m subscriber milestone.
  • Fisher and Paykel (-9.5%); FY net profit +82% after an “extraordinary year” but keeps guidance unchanged.
  • Qantas (-1%); Virgin has started cancelling flights in and out of Melbourne.   No word from Qantas as yet……

 

………and MSCI changes to the Index take effect close of market tomorrow.  Here is a quick summary of the changes;

  • Additions to Global Index;   Domino’s,   Reece
  • Deletions from Global Index; AMP, Cimic, TPG Telecom
  • Additions to the Small Cap Index; AMP, Aust Ethical, Arena REIT, Betmakers, Brainchip, Cimic, City Chic, Galaxy, Imugene, Nuix Paladin, Telix, United Group
  • Deletions from Small Cap Index ; Domino’s Pizza , Ecofibre , Service Stream
Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

The Overlooked Art of Good Governance

Asaleo Takeover Given Green Light by Regulators

Big Shocks for Big Oil

ASIC Proceeding with “Dead Fees” Case Against AMP

Ramsay Makes $1.8b Play for UK Hospital Group

Morning Report: US sharemarkets edged higher on Wednesday