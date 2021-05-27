Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 14

ASX200 up 14 points (0.2%) to 7107.
- AMP (+4.4%); is being sued by ASIC for “unconscionable behaviour” uncovered by the Hayne royal commission 3 years ago. They were charging dead people. AMP says it has remediated all affected accounts.
- Commonwealth Bank (+0.4%); Investor Day on as I write.
- Costa Group (-24%); AGM on as I write. Have said they see an improved 1H but clearly there is something not right……….
- Emerge Gaming (+16%); said it has reached 1m subscriber milestone.
- Fisher and Paykel (-9.5%); FY net profit +82% after an “extraordinary year” but keeps guidance unchanged.
- Qantas (-1%); Virgin has started cancelling flights in and out of Melbourne. No word from Qantas as yet……
………and MSCI changes to the Index take effect close of market tomorrow. Here is a quick summary of the changes;
- Additions to Global Index; Domino’s, Reece
- Deletions from Global Index; AMP, Cimic, TPG Telecom
- Additions to the Small Cap Index; AMP, Aust Ethical, Arena REIT, Betmakers, Brainchip, Cimic, City Chic, Galaxy, Imugene, Nuix Paladin, Telix, United Group
- Deletions from Small Cap Index ; Domino’s Pizza , Ecofibre , Service Stream