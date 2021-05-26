Broker News

May 26, 2021

TNE – Morgans rates the stock as Add

A strong first half result was broadly in-line with Morgans expectations, as was full year guidance for nearly $100m of profit (PBT). Strong double digit SaaS revenue growth has been muted by declining on-premise revenue.

Taking existing legacy customers (with an on-premise solution) and migrating their current offering to the company’s Cloud would grow annual recurring revenue by $180m to $414m, estimates the broker.

As recurring revenue grows, the analyst explains, the mix improves and the double-digit revenue growth will become clearer. The Add rating is maintained and the target price is increased to $10 from $9.99.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $10.00.Current Price is $9.18. Difference: $0.82 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If TNE meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

