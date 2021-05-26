Gene-edited immune cells fight cancer, robotic hands that can feel, and the first entanglement-based quantum network

“Fast is what we just sort of take for granted in the hyperloop world. It’s the network effects that really deliver the benefit, and that opens up a completely different scale of economic opportunity.”

💲 Finance

Squarespace, a company that makes it easy to build websites, went public through a direct listing. The company was valued at $6.7 billion by the end of the week.

Oatly, a company that makes an alternative to dairy milk based on oats, also listed. Its shares soared 30% on the first day.

The offering comes as money is flooding into the food tech space, with investors eager to catch a ride on the next Beyond Meat — the vegan food company valued at about $6.6 billion by public investors. And investors have put a heightened focus on companies like Oatly that say they meet environmental, social and governance standards.

🎮 Gaming

Netflix is getting into gaming.

The streaming company is looking to hire an executive to lead an “expansion” into gaming, the Information reported today. The report added that Netflix has spoken to “veteran game industry executives” about boosting its investment in the space.

Film director JJ Abrams is also getting into gaming.

Bad Robot Games, the game division of JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot entertainment company, has raised more than $40 million to build games that are “as compelling to watch as they are to play.”

👓 Virtual and Augmented Reality

Snap announced their new Spectacles AR glasses that allow you to overlay digital objects onto the real world. They also bought a component supplier for augmented reality glasses, WaveOptics, for around $500 million.

💊 Health

A first-of-its-kind study shows how gene-edited immune cells can help the body more effectively fight cancer (see the paper).

“Every ‘obstacle course’ within a tumor is slightly different, but there are some similarities. After engineering these immune cells, we found that they moved through the tumor almost twice as fast no matter what obstacles were in their way.”

Scientists created lab-grown mini hearts that beat like the real thing (see the paper).

These are human “minihearts,” the first to be created in the lab with clearly beating chambers. The miniature organs, or organoids, mimic the working heart of a 25-day-old human embryo and could help unravel many mysteries—including why babies’ hearts don’t scar after they experience a heart attack.

💪 Augmented Humans

A paralysed man received a brain-computer interface (BCI) implant that lets him feel what his remotely-controlled robotic hand is doing (see the paper).

But once the researchers gave him touch feedback, he absolutely kicked ass, doubling his speed at performing tasks. It’s the first time a BCI for a robotic prosthetic has integrated motion commands and touch in real time. And it’s a big step toward showing just how BCIs might help circumvent the limits of paralysis.

Using a robotic “third thumb” can alter the brain’s representation of the hand (see the paper).

Professor Makin (UCL Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience), lead author of the study, said: “Body augmentation is a growing field aimed at extending our physical abilities, yet we lack a clear understanding of how our brains can adapt to it. By studying people using Dani’s cleverly-designed Third Thumb, we sought to answer key questions around whether the human brain can support an extra body part, and how the technology might impact our brain.”

Blackrock Neurotech, a brain-computer interface (BCI) company that competes with Elon Musk’s Neuralink, has raised $10 million in a round that included Peter Thiel.

“There are human patients using our implants and technology already to accomplish things directly with their minds that were unimaginable 10 years ago,” said Gerhardt, who met his electrical engineer co-founder Florian Solzbacher at boarding school in Wales three decades ago.

⚛️ Quantum Mechanics

Researchers established the first entanglement-based quantum network (see the paper).

A team of researchers from QuTech in the Netherlands reports realization of the first multi-node quantum network, connecting three quantum processors. In addition, they achieved a proof-of-principle demonstration of key quantum network protocols. Their findings mark an important milestone towards the future quantum internet and have now been published in Science.

Google unveiled their Quantum AI campus. They aim to build a commercial-grade quantum computer by 2029.