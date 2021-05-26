Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 3

ASX200 up 3 points to 7118.
- ALS Ltd (+6.8%); FY profit +35%. Analyst presentation on as I write…..
- APA (+0.7%); reaffirms FY guidance.
- ASX (+0.3%); Deputy CEO Peter Him has resigned and will join Global Investment firm Motive Partners.
- Commonwealth Bank (+0.3%); Investor Day tomorrow.
- Fletcher Building (+2.7%); has upgraded its guidance to top end of previous range.
- Magellan (+1.8%); has launched Magellan FuturePay – the group’s retirement income focussed solution.
…….and Morgan Stanley have released a research note in the US in the last few hours saying they predict a rise in US interest rates in early 2022.