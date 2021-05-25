Broker News

May 25, 2021

CTD – Macquarie rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform

There are signs of a strong FY22 domestic recovery in North America and Australasia and Macquarie notes these regions now comprise more than 70% of group revenue. The broker points to recent updates from Qantas ((QAN)), Serko ((SKO)) and corporate activity data.

Macquarie upgrades to Outperform from Neutral, noting the main risk is that the pandemic restrictions persist and delay recovery of domestic and international travel. Target is raised to $20.75 from $20.05.

