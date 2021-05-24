Evening Report: Aussie shares lift for a third day

The Australian sharemarket edged higher for a third day, with the ASX 200 lifting by 0.22% thanks to gains across most sectors. Iron ore miners weighed heavily following a 5% tumble in the commodity, while travel stocks finished in the red.
By Steven Daghlian | More Articles by Steven Daghlian
