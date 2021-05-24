Markets / Video

May 24, 2021

Evening Report: Aussie shares lift for a third day

By Steven Daghlian | More Articles by Steven Daghlian

The Australian sharemarket edged higher for a third day, with the ASX 200 lifting by 0.22% thanks to gains across most sectors. Iron ore miners weighed heavily following a 5% tumble in the commodity, while travel stocks finished in the red.

Avatar

About Steven Daghlian

View more articles by Steven Daghlian →

More Related Articles

Mini Jackpot for Aristocrat Leisure

Navigating Reflations, Rotations and Recoveries

In First 100 Days, Biden Maps Big Changes to Economy

Freedom Foods Back from the Brink

All (For Now) Is Forgiven, Market Tells Kogan

Cashed-Up Laybuy Poised for UK Growth Spurt