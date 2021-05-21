Markets

May 21, 2021

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 14

ASX200 up 14 points (0.2%) to 7033.

 

  • Adbri (+0.6%); said it aspires to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
  • Airtasker (TH);  has bought US co Zaarly and has launched a $20.7m capital raising.
  • Kogan (-13%); has slashed its outlook blaming “supply chain inefficiencies, miscalculation of inventory and higher warehouse costs”.
  • Sydney Airport (+1.6%); AGM today.   Said it will only issue guidance if there is “reasonable clarity” on any international travel.
  • Syrah (+4.8%); AGM today.

 

Friday Dad Joke;

I bought a dog off a Blacksmith the other day.   As soon as I got it home it made a bolt for the door…….

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

