Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 14

ASX200 up 14 points (0.2%) to 7033.
- Adbri (+0.6%); said it aspires to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
- Airtasker (TH); has bought US co Zaarly and has launched a $20.7m capital raising.
- Kogan (-13%); has slashed its outlook blaming “supply chain inefficiencies, miscalculation of inventory and higher warehouse costs”.
- Sydney Airport (+1.6%); AGM today. Said it will only issue guidance if there is “reasonable clarity” on any international travel.
- Syrah (+4.8%); AGM today.
Friday Dad Joke;
I bought a dog off a Blacksmith the other day. As soon as I got it home it made a bolt for the door…….