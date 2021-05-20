Markets / Video

May 20, 2021

Evening Report: Local shares bounce back from worst day in 3 months

By Steven Daghlian

The Australian sharemarket finished near an intraday high, rising by 1.27% and recouping a healthy portion of Wednesday’s declines. With the exception of some losses from mining stocks, most areas of the market finished higher.

