Putting COVID-19 in the Rear-View Mirror

No part of the infrastructure universe has borne the brunt of COVID-19 more heavily than airports. As eager travellers wait for borders to open up, how do we gain confidence that demand for air travel will actually return?

The aviation industry has a long history of rebounding from unpredictable shocks such as terrorism and epidemics. It has previously taken anywhere from a few months to a few years to recover from prior events. Provided vaccine efficacy and take-up remains high for COVID-19, our expectation is that air travel volumes will recover again, just as they have in the past. We believe humans are curious and in the long-term will venture out again. In the near term, we can look at some large air travel markets to provide assurance that there is a path to recovery once restrictions are eased.

China was one of the first countries to emerge from lockdowns, and in the second half of 2020 saw domestic travel rapidly trend towards 2019 levels despite the absence of vaccines at the time. The United States dealt with a number of waves of coronavirus in 2020 but as vaccines have been progressively rolled out, the demand for air travel, as measured by the number of airport security checks, has accelerated as well.

Figure 7 gives us cause to be optimistic, as it demonstrates a strong underlying desire to travel despite limited vaccine availability at the time. This bodes well for demand in the future when more vaccines are available. These trends are consistent with our expectations that an air travel recovery will be led by domestic travel, followed by leisure/visiting friends and relatives (VFR) passengers – with business travel the most debatable category

Figure 7: Air travel normalising