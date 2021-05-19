Markets

May 19, 2021

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 down 104

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 104 points (1.4%) to 6963.

 

  • Appen (+10.8%); announced an overhaul of its organisational structure.
  • AP Eagers (-0.6%); upgraded its profit forecast saying “market dynamics are unusually strong”.
  • Auckland Airport (-1.7%); total April passenger traffic up 43% month on month but down 67% yoy.   We all know why……
  • EML Payments (-36%); its Irish regulated subsidiary, PFS Card Services (Ireland) , has received correspondence from the Central Bank of Ireland, raising significant regulatory concerns.
  • G8 Education (-1.5%); AGM on as I write……
  • Invictus Energy (+3.7%); respected Zimbabwean businessman Joe Mutizwa has been appointed to the Board.
  • Kathmandu (-0.3%); appoints Michael Daly as new CEO.   Daly was previously head of Rip Curl.
  • United Malt (+2.2%); 1H profit -30%.   I cant access any more details.   Analyst presentation on as I write.
  • Webjet (-2.2%); reports loss of $156m for 9 months thru March.
