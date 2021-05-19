Broker News

May 19, 2021

AGI – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Macquarie assesses Ainsworth Game can return to profitability in FY22 and narrows its expected loss for FY21 to -$13m. The company has announced an exclusive five-year real money gambling licensing agreement with GAN.

Macquarie assesses the business has come “a long way” with increased earnings from North American gambling operations. There continues to be operating leverage to improved outright sales volumes and demand is improving from the lows of the pandemic.

Macquarie retains an Outperform rating and raises the target to $1.10 from 95c.

Sector: Consumer Services.

 

Target price is $1.10.Current Price is $0.88. Difference: $0.22 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AGI meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

CLW – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

VCX – Macquarie rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform

ELD – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

CAR – Morgans rates the stock as Upgrade to Add

EPY – Morgans rates the stock as Add

ELD – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform