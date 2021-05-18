EPY – Morgans rates the stock as Add

After a third quarter update, Morgans assesses continued momentum in key earnings drivers. Management reaffirmed FY21 profit (NPATA) guidance, implying to the broker an around $5m second half result. A “material increase” in FY22 earnings is expected by the company.

The analyst highlights record invoice finance volume in March of $199m, up 34% on the pcp. The Add rating and $0.54 target are maintained.

Sector: Commercial & Professional Services.

Target price is $0.54.Current Price is $0.44. Difference: $0.10 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If EPY meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).