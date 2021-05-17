Markets / Video

May 17, 2021

Lunch Report: ASX rising at lunch

By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao

Aussie shares are firmer to start the week with the ASX 200 adding to last Friday’s gains. Most sectors are climbing with gold miners among the big winners while energy stocks also advance on a new Government Fuel Support Agreement.

