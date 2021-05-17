Lunch Report: ASX rising at lunch

Aussie shares are firmer to start the week with the ASX 200 adding to last Friday’s gains. Most sectors are climbing with gold miners among the big winners while energy stocks also advance on a new Government Fuel Support Agreement.
By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao
