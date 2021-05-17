Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 20

ASX200 up 20 points (0.3%) to 7034.
- Ampol (+6.6%); said it would keep its Lytton refinery open after receiving financial help from the federal government.
- Aristocrat (+4.3%); announced a 12% upgrade to 1H earnings, but said the outlook remained uncertain due to Covid-related volatility.
- BHP (-0.5%); press speculation BHP is considering either selling or demerging its coal assets which are thought to worth approx. $7bn.
- Crown (+0.2%); rejected a takeover offer from US private-equity firm Blackstone Group Inc., saying the proposal undervalued the company and presented too much regulatory uncertainty.
- Crown (+0.2%); has asked rival Star Entertainment Group for more information on Star’s proposal for merge with Crown.
- Crown (+0.2%); the Royal Commission starts today in Melbourne.
- Domino’s Pizza (+0.3%); Deputy Chairman Tony Peake to retire. Hmmm, pizza….
- Incitec Pivot (-6.2%); said 1H profit fell by 44% after manufacturing disruptions and pandemic-related delays to maintenance projects.
- Macquarie (-3.6%); ex div 335c. Trading down 597c.
- South32 (+2.4%); South African Coal divestment expected to be complete by June.
- Syrah (+1%); announced the first fully integrated production of Active Anode Material at its AAM Project in Vidalia, USA.
- Viva Energy (+7%); in line with Ampol, expects to receive $40m in support from the Federal Govt.