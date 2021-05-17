Markets

May 17, 2021

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 20

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 20 points (0.3%) to 7034.

 

  • Ampol (+6.6%); said it would keep its Lytton refinery open after receiving financial help from the federal government.
  • Aristocrat (+4.3%); announced a 12% upgrade to 1H earnings, but said the outlook remained uncertain due to Covid-related volatility.
  • BHP (-0.5%); press speculation BHP is considering either selling or demerging its coal assets which are thought to worth approx. $7bn.
  • Crown (+0.2%); rejected a takeover offer from US private-equity firm Blackstone Group Inc., saying the proposal undervalued the company and presented too much regulatory uncertainty.
  • Crown (+0.2%); has asked rival Star Entertainment Group for more information on Star’s proposal for merge with Crown.
  • Crown (+0.2%); the Royal Commission starts today in Melbourne.
  • Domino’s Pizza (+0.3%); Deputy Chairman Tony Peake to retire.   Hmmm, pizza….
  • Incitec Pivot (-6.2%); said 1H profit fell by 44% after manufacturing disruptions and pandemic-related delays to maintenance projects.
  • Macquarie (-3.6%); ex div 335c.  Trading down 597c.
  • South32 (+2.4%); South African Coal divestment expected to be complete by June.
  • Syrah (+1%); announced the first fully integrated production of Active Anode Material at its AAM Project in Vidalia, USA.
  • Viva Energy (+7%); in line with Ampol, expects to receive $40m in support from the Federal Govt.
Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

