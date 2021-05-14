Morning Report: US sharemarkets rebounded on Thursday

Investors rotated to value from growth companies as signs of a strengthening job market tempered inflation concerns. American Airlines (+2.2%), United Airlines (+2.8%) and Delta Air Lines (+2.2%) all advanced as virus restrictions were eased. Boeing shares were 0.8% higher after gaining approval from US regulators for a fix of an electrical grounding issue. Apple (+1.8%) and Microsoft (+1.7%) shares lifted, while Tesla (-3.1%) lost ground. Shares of Disney were up 0.3% ahead of its quarterly results. The Dow Jones index rose by 434 points or 1.3%. The S&P 500 index gained 1.2% and the Nasdaq index climbed 93 points or 0.7%.