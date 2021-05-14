Broker News

May 14, 2021

EVN – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgans ranks and reviews ASX gold stocks under coverage on a number of metrics to consider if relative valuations are fair.

The broker believes there has been good progress at Cowal underground and Red Lake projects, which is likely to underpin Evolution Mining’s next stage of growth. The Hold rating and $4.68 target are retained.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $4.68.Current Price is $4.88. Difference: ($0.20) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If EVN meets the Morgans target it will return approximately -4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

AST – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

GNC – Morgans rates the stock as Add

DXS – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

CAR – UBS rates the stock as Buy

CBA – Morgans rates the stock as Reduce

RRL – Morgans rates the stock as Add