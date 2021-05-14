Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 67

ASX200 up 67 points (0.9%) to 7049.
- AMP (+2.3%); press speculation that Australian bond fund manager Fortlake Asset Management will make a play for AMP’s Fixed Income unit.
- Coles (+1.2%); Ratings agency Moody’s affirms Coles’ Baa1 rating. Outlook stable.
- Crown (+2.1%); press saying the Sydney casino could be open for business by October, and will be cashless. Several readers of this jibber will be wondering if their ban from Star City applies to Crown as well……
- NZ Rugby; NZ investment manager/broker Forsyth Barr has made an alternative offer for the 5% in NZ Rugby commercial revenues. Valuing NZ Rugby @ $3.8bn. I wonder who will bid for Australian Rugby – no, that is not Fridays joke.
- Perpetual (+1%); as one of Crown’s largest shareholders, PPT is urging CWN to start a formal sales process.
- Resolute (+0.8%); names Terry Holohan as COO.
Friday Dad Joke;
A bloke rang me up the other night and said “So unplug the jukebox and do us all a favour. That music’s lost it’s taste so try another flavour”.
I tried to tell him he had the wrong number but he was adamant…….