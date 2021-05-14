AST – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

AusNet’s FY21 earnings missed the broker by -15% due to an unexpected impairment of geospatial assets and higher operating expense in electricity distribution. However the focus for the broker was on FY22 guidance.

The company guided to flat FY22 distributions in order to maintain its credit rating and ahead of significant capex required for the newly acquired Mondo business from FY23. An earnings uplift from Mondo is now not expected until at least FY25.

Target falls to $1.80 from $1.90, Neutral retained.

Sector: Utilities.

