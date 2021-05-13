Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 down 55

ASX200 down 20 points (0.3%) to 7024.
- Graincorp (+5%); said 1H profit fell because of one-time items, but upgraded its guidance for the FY on high global demand for Australian grain and oilseeds.
- Orica (-2.1%); said profit fell 54% in 1H and would run a sale process for its Minova business. Don’t forget the co downgraded forecasts back in February so this was known by the market.
- National Aust Bank (-2.2%); ex div 60c. Trading down 58c.
- Perenti (-24%); said outlook for 2H earnings to be softer than 1H due to C-19 and stronger $A.
- Treasury Wines (+3.5%); Investor Day. Upgraded EBIT expectations to ahead of market consensus. More to come………..
- Westpac (-2.2%); ex div 58c. Trading down 57c.
- Xero (-10%); said annual profit increased almost six-fold after a 2H recovery in the cloud accounting firm’s subscriber growth.
……..and Elon Musk has tweeted that Tesla has suspended vehicle purchases using Bitcoin. “We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal,” Mr Musk said. Bitcoin down 7.5% as I write but it is moving around a lot………20