May 11, 2021

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 down 55

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 55 points (0.8%) to 7118.

 

  • Boral (+0.9%) / Seven Group (-1.2%); Seven Group has made a $6.50 takeover bid for Boral.  Last sale $6.50.  Seven currently owns 23.18%.  Boral has recommended shareholders REJECT the offer as it says the offer is opportunistic and undervalues the company.    Boral trading @ $6.56.    We will hear a lot more about this one……..
  • Dexus (+0.5%); has made an offer to acquire APN Property Group at 91.5c a share.
  • Woolworths (+0.6%); the ACCC has had competition concerns regarding the Woolworths and PFD deal and will make its final decision on June 10.

 

….and Qantas is selling tickets for a one-off flight which will give passengers a chance to catch a closer look at next month’s supermoon when it lights up the night sky.

