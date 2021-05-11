Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 down 55

ASX200 down 55 points (0.8%) to 7118.
- Boral (+0.9%) / Seven Group (-1.2%); Seven Group has made a $6.50 takeover bid for Boral. Last sale $6.50. Seven currently owns 23.18%. Boral has recommended shareholders REJECT the offer as it says the offer is opportunistic and undervalues the company. Boral trading @ $6.56. We will hear a lot more about this one……..
- Dexus (+0.5%); has made an offer to acquire APN Property Group at 91.5c a share.
- Woolworths (+0.6%); the ACCC has had competition concerns regarding the Woolworths and PFD deal and will make its final decision on June 10.
….and Qantas is selling tickets for a one-off flight which will give passengers a chance to catch a closer look at next month’s supermoon when it lights up the night sky.