Markets / Video

May 7, 2021

Evening Report: Aussie market edges higher despite tech stock decline

By Steven Daghlian | More Articles by Steven Daghlian

The Australian sharemarket rose for a fourth time in five days, with the ASX 200 approaching 14 ½ month highs in the process. While tech stocks were by far the hardest hit this week, gold stocks were the strongest performers.

Avatar

About Steven Daghlian

View more articles by Steven Daghlian →

More Related Articles

City Chic Throws Off The Winter Blues

Will Cost Pressures Surface At Amcor?

Subscription Growth Slows, but NY Times Still Tops

Solid Earnings, Big Dividend from Mac Bank

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 23

Scentre Cautiously Optimistic of a Turnaround