Evening Report: Aussie market edges higher despite tech stock decline

The Australian sharemarket rose for a fourth time in five days, with the ASX 200 approaching 14 ½ month highs in the process. While tech stocks were by far the hardest hit this week, gold stocks were the strongest performers.
By Steven Daghlian | More Articles by Steven Daghlian
