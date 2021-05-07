Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 23

ASX200 up 23 points (0.3%) to 7084.
- Amcor (+1.9%); 3Q results. I can’t access them but must be ok…..
- Commonwealth Bank (+0.5%); I was expecting a trading update today. Did I get my calendar wrong?
- Goodman Group (+0.7%); reaffirmed guidance, reported AUM $52.9bn at March end and expects its development workbook to continue to rise through the remainder of the FY.
- Macquarie Group (+0.7%); reported a 10.4% rise in annual profit to $3.02bn vs $2.73bn yoy. Final div of $3.35, 86% higher than the A$1.80 last year. “Macquarie remains well-positioned to deliver superior performance in the medium term,” Didn’t provide guidance for fiscal 2021 but maintains cautious stance, conservative approach to Capital, Funding and Liquidity. More to come post the analyst presentation…….
- Magellan (+0.1%); FUM $110.43bn at April 30.
- News Corp (+2.4%); reported 3% revenue growth for the Q, driven by positive FX fluctuations plus solid growth at the company’s digital real estate, book publishing and Dow Jones units.
- Quickfee (+22%); announced strong pickup in Australian lending and another record month in US Pay Now transactions.
Friday Dad Joke;
A man goes to the Doctor. “Doctor, I wake up every day singing Delilah and all afternoon singing Green Green Grass of Home”. Doctor checks all his textbooks and says “aha – I think you have Tom Jones Syndrome”.
Man says “is it rare?”. Doctor says “it’s not unusual”……….