May 6, 2021

Lunch Report: ASX falls as NSW introduces new COVID restrictions

By Glenn Evans | More Articles by Glenn Evans

Despite a firmer open, the ASX 200 is in the red around midday with broad declines led by tech, travel & big banks. Strength in miners is providing a level of support as shares fell on news of the introduction of new restrictions for greater Sydney.

