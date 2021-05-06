Lunch Report: ASX falls as NSW introduces new COVID restrictions

Despite a firmer open, the ASX 200 is in the red around midday with broad declines led by tech, travel & big banks. Strength in miners is providing a level of support as shares fell on news of the introduction of new restrictions for greater Sydney.
By Glenn Evans | More Articles by Glenn Evans
