Evening Report: ASX falls as travel & tech stocks fall sharply

The Aussie market has snapped its three day winning run with the ASX falling on concerns over increased COVID restrictions in Greater Sydney. The ASX 200 fell 34pts or 0.5% as technology and travel stocks were some of the hardest hit names.
By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao
The Aussie market has snapped its three day winning run with the ASX falling on concerns over increased COVID restrictions in Greater Sydney. The ASX 200 fell 34pts or 0.5% as technology and travel stocks were some of the hardest hit names.